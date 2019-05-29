Roy A. "Bud" Starkey, 79, of rural Wolf Lake died at 2:52 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital where he had been a patient since May 15.

He was born Aug. 16, 1939 at Luckey Hospital, Wolf Lake, Ind., a son of the late Roy W. and Alice "Leona" (Egolf) Starkey. His formative years were spent in the Wolf Lake area where he graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1957. He became a union pipefitter.

On Dec. 19, 1960 he was united in marriage to Jean E. Guy. The made their home Fort Wayne. In 1973, they moved to the Wolf Lake area.

He had 57 years of service with Plumbers/Pipefitters local 166, Fort Wayne. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge – Cromwell and the Mizpah Shrine – Fort Wayne. He enjoyed NASCAR and watching motorcycle races especially when his grandchildren are racing. Over the years, he collected guns, knives, and Griswold cast iron cookware.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean; children, Thomas E. Starkey, Churubusco, Donald L. (Lisa) Starkey, Churubusco, Robert A. (Brenda) Starkey, Albion, Susan A. Starkey, Fort Wayne, and Ronald L. (Angie) Starkey, Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Alexis and Daniel Starkey; six sisters, Shirley Beard, Syracuse, Sharon Fear, Wolf Lake, Melba (John) Moorhouse, Albion, Lois Starkey, Wolf Lake, Lana (Jerry) Jacobs, Albion, and June Treble, Albion; two brothers, John Starkey, Wolf Lake, and Russell (Mollie) Starkey, Wolf Lake, and a sister-in-law, Pat Starkey, Columbia City.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Starkey.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Thorn Cemetery at Ormas. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Noble County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on May 29, 2019