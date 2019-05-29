Roy M. Kelley, 90, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., passed away on Sunday, May, 26 in Hospice Care. Born in Collins, Ind., a son of Harry and Lillie Kelley, where he spent his youthful years. He attended Churubusco High School.

On June 24, 1949, he was united in marriage, to the love of his life, Joretta Mae (Goble) Kelley. They made their home in Tri-Lakes, Ind., and moved to Columbia City in 1969 until they retired in 1989. After retirement they moved to Lehigh Acres, Fla., and have lived there for 29 years.

He was employed at Dana Weatherhead, in Columbia City, for 38 years. He loved the game of golf, enjoyed fishing and playing his organ. Most of his Saturday nights were spent watching Lawrence Welk. He loved spending time with his children and being with his family was everything to him. He always had a smile and such a warm heart. He will be missed dearly by so many.

Surviving relatives include six children, Lee Kelley, Lawrenceburg, Ind.; Rick Kelley (Cecilia), Albion, Ind.; Randy Kelley (Dorothy), Columbia City; Robert Kelley (Joan), Twentynine Palms, Calif.; Rodney Kelley (Chris), Columbia City; and Lori Kelley (Glen) Swartout, Jackson, Mich.; surviving brothers Harold Kelley, Leonard (Melinda) Kelley; sisters, Wanda (Eugene) Herendeen, Sharon (Dean) Growcock, Agnes Hull; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harry Jr and Roger, and sister Phyllis.

The family will have a Celebration of Life, in Columbia City, IN, at the Church of Nazarene, 506 North Main Street at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2019. Anyone who would like to share a memory may do so during his celebration. Contributions can be made to the family for expenses or to the .