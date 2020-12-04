1/1
Rozella M Wicker
1938 - 2020
Rozella M. Wicker, 82, of Columbia City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home. Born June 23, 1938 in Pierceton, she was the daughter of William "Dewey" and Goldie May (Fulmer) Wince.
She graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of 1956. On June 23, 1956, she married William "Bill" Wicker and they moved to rural Columbia City where she spent the rest of her life. Rozella worked at Haffner's Department Store and drove the Fort Wayne newspaper route in Columbia City for 15 years. She then worked at Ames Department Store and the Garden Gift Shop and inserted for The Post & Mail for four years before working at the Senior Center in 2002. In 2011 Rozella also worked for Viking Inc. until retiring in 2019. She was a member of Columbia City Church of Christ.
Rozella loved her family dearly and would do anything for them. Being with her family meant the most to her. She loved taking her grandchildren to the Zoo and to the Smokey Mountains. She and Bill loved eating out, especially to the Golden Corral and having ice cream. They also enjoyed traveling and visiting the Smokey Mountains, Rock City, TN and going camping. In her final days, she cherished time with her great-granddaughter, Maxxsyn Reign.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Bill Wicker; children, Helen (Steve Thompson) Gibson, William "Dale" (Tammy Daniels) Wicker and Vickie (Steven) Schwenn; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shelia S. West; brothers, Carl Wince and Garold Wince; and sister, Phyllis Knight.
Due to the current Covid Restrictions, services are private but it may be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live at 2 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Jack Hierholzer officiating. Burial will take place at Nolt Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in Rozella's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honor of her daughter. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Rozella's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

Published in The Post and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
