Russell L. Shew, 75, of High Lake, Albion, died at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, Columbia City, where he had been a patient since May 15.

He was born Jan. 16, 1944 in Noble County, a son of the late J. Eugene and Lucille I. (Hougendobler) Shew. His formative years were spent in the Wolf Lake area where he graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1964. From 1971 to 1973 he attended Southern Bible College in Houston, TX.

Russell joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Vietnam War era from 1964 to 1968. After his honorable discharge, he was employed 33 years with Dana Weatherhead/CF Gomma in Columbia City retiring in 2001.

He was a member of Wolf Lake VFW Post 4717 and attended Big Lake Church of God. He was always known to be an avid reader of the Bible. He enjoyed volunteering at Merry Lea Environmental Center specializing in sharing his knowledge about birds of prey. He was particularly passionate about the Whitley County 4-H Program, especially the Powder Puff derby. Known as the longest running grandstand sponsor, he sponsored trophies and cash prizes for the Powder Puff derby for a total of 26 years between 1991 and the upcoming 2019 derby.

He is survived by a brother, Jon A. (Rosie) Shew, Columbia City; three nieces, Bree Shew, Churubusco, Kimberly (Dale) Haggard, of Maryland, and Shirley Penachio, of Florida; three nephews, Jon (Christy) Shew, Brian (Megan) Shew and Richard (Jenny) Shew, all of Columbia City.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip E. Shew.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Tuesday at Smith & Son Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Whitley County 4-H Powder Puff Derby.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on June 8, 2019