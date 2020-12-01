Ruth Anna Wait, age 91, of Churubusco, IN, passed away at 12:22 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born on January 10, 1929 in Churubusco, she was the daughter of Oscar and Icellee (Winebrenner) Gilbert.
Ruth attended Churubusco High School and graduated Valedictorian with the Class of 1947. She worked in banking for more than 30 years at Fort Wayne National Bank and Star Financial Bank in Columbia City.
Ruth was an avid newspaper reader, but also enjoyed traveling, puzzling, watching game shows, spending time with her family, and shopping, especially for shoes.
Survivors include her daughter Carol (Rick) Price, of Etna Green; grandchildren Jennifer (Rex) Engle, of South Whitley, James (Emily) Gibson, of Warsaw, Cody Wait, of Kendallville, and Cory Wait, of Butler; three great-grandchildren Wyatt, Adelynn, and Jesse Engle; siblings, Mary Stolte, of Albion, and Alice Conrow, of Churubusco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, two sisters, sons Kevin Wait and Michael Wait, great-grandson Jasper Engle, and her companion Bryce Eiler.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance.
Funeral services for Ruth will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the funeral home. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Burial will follow in Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial donations may be given in memory of Ruth to American Diabetes Society. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com
to send family online condolences.