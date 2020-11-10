1/1
Ruth I Gangwer
1923 - 2020
Ruth I. Gangwer, 97, of Knapp Lake, Noble County, died peacefully at her home at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
She was born May 3, 1923, in Tunker, Whitley County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Edison L. and Ida Lucille (Bollinger) Dimmick. Growing up in Tunker, she graduated from Washington Center High School in 1941. 
On July 1, 1942, she married Charles D. Gangwer at the Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren. They made their first home in Richland Twp., Whitley County, then Thorncreek Twp., back to Richland Twp. where the couple operated a farm.  From 1985 to 2001, they began spending their winters in Florida, and in 1992, they moved their summer residence to Knapp Lake, Noble County. Charles died on October 10, 2001 after which Ruth became a full-time resident of Knapp Lake.
A full-time homemaker and farm wife, the couple also raised three children. She had worked for the former Blue Bell, Columbia City on two occasions, and for many years the bookkeeper for Gangwer Motor Sales, South Whitley.
She always enjoyed gardening and fishing, leading her to purchase a home at a lake. An avid reader, she was a frequent patron at the Cromwell Library. She liked to knit hats for the church making over 3000 until she developed carpal tunnel syndrome resulting in surgery. In her senior years, she kept busy assembling jigsaw puzzles.
Ruth is survived by her children, David L. (Nancy) Gangwer of Pierceton, Nancy A. Lopshire of South Whitley, and Michael H. Gangwer of Columbia City; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Dimmick of West Palm Beach, FL. 
Additionally, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorabelle Carver and Evelyn Cook, and a son-in-law, Paul Lopshire.
A private family interment at the South Whitley Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangement by Smith & Sons Funeral Home. Columbia City.
Memorials in Ruth's honor are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
