Ruth Ilene Beers, 98, of Columbia City, died at 11:05 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital where she was admitted on Saturday.

She was born Nov. 20, 1920 in Columbia Township, Whitley County, a daughter of the late Harry E. and Nellie E. (Garrison) Roberts. Her formative years were spent in Columbia Twp. where she attended the Cox School. She graduated from Columbia City High School in 1938.

On Aug. 12, 1944, she enlisted in the United States Navy. She served with the Navy at Bronx, New York, and Hunter Point, San Francisco, Calif. She was honorably discharged May 4, 1946.

On Jan. 18, 1947 she married Adrian R. Beers. They made their home in Crestline, OH for two years before moving to Etna Township where they operated the Etna General Store. In 1993, the couple moved to Columbia City. Mr. Beers died June 15, 2012.

In addition to being a homemaker on the couple's farm, she worked as a payroll clerk for Chamberlin Products, South Whitley and Cebor, Fort Wayne. For 12 years she worked for the Whitley County Auditor's office serving as the appointed auditor for four of those years. She then worked for Star Financial as a secretary for Jim Argerbright for 17 years.

She took great pride in her ability to work until her retirement at age 83. She was also proud of being the longest living in her family tree. In her retirement years, she enjoyed bird watching and faithfully watched her two favorite programs, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

She was a member of the Columbia City United Methodist Church and American Legion Post #98.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lucinda R. Beers and Lynette C. Beers, both of Columbia City; and a grandson, Lance (Tami) Beers, of Columbia City.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Eloise Kyler, Mary K. Groves, Lavon Przebindowski, Marie Benton, and Ada "Peg" Miller; and four brothers, Walter, Nathan, George and H. Eugene Roberts.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in South Park Annex Cemetery with military honors presented by the Whitley County Korean War Veterans Honor Guard. The visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Columbia City United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 9, 2019