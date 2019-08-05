|
Ruth (Owen) Ott, 96, of rural Albion, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home.
Born in Green Township on Nov. 18, 1922, to the late Otis and Maggie (Diffendarfer) Owen. She spent her formative years in Noble County, attending Green Center School and Albion High School.
Ruth was married to Eugene M. Ott in Albion on Nov. 30, 1940. The couple moved to their farm in 1943. They shared 53 plus years together. Eugene preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 1994.
She was a dedicated homemaker. Ruth traveled a lot with her husband when they were younger. She enjoyed being with her family whenever possible. She loved hosting her entire family at her home for all holidays. Ruth also enjoyed fishing, crocheting, bowling, her computer and shopping at Dollar General. She loved the farm life and working in the fields when she was younger. She never got farming out of her mind.
Ruth was a member of the American Legion in Albion, President of the Tuesday Afternoon Bowling League and President of the Noble Township Homemakers Club for several years when it was active.
She is survived by her three daughters; Mildred Anderson, Doris JoAnn (Dave Winters), of Churubusco, Marna Gene (Roger) DeBolt, of Ligonier; two sons, Donald E. Ott, of Columbia City and Keith A. Ott, of Albion; one brother-in-law, Kenneth (Doris) Ott, of Albion; one sister-in-law, Thelma Ott; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and several step-great-grand children.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded by a brother, Homer Owen; four sisters, Hazel Wilson, Clara Boggs, Mildred Gross and Viva Harlan; one grandson, E.J. Ott; one grandson-in-law, Arthur Stoner; son-in-law, Glen "John" Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Roberta Ott.
Services will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Church on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. with calling one hour prior to the service with Pastor John French officiating. The family will also receive friends on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the church from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Burial will be taking place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, in Merriam with Pastor Dwayne Berna officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Noble Township Fire Department or the Merriam Christian Chapel Church.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 3, 2019