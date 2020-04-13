|
|
Ruth I. "Irene" Rash, 93, formerly of rural Columbia City, died at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Hearth at Sycamore Village, Fort Wayne.
She was born August 30, 1926 in Whitley County, Indiana a daughter of the late Carl and Ruth M. (Judy) Bollinger. Her formative years were spent in South Whitley where she graduated from South Whitley High School in 1944.
On October 28, 1948 she was united in marriage to Paul D. Rash. They made their first home in Fort Wayne until 1950 when they purchased a farm in Etna-Troy Township, Whitley County. Later they sold their farm and moved to the lake. They then moved back to a home in Etna-Troy Twp. Paul died July 23, 2018.
In addition to being a homemaker, she worked for Essex, Fort Wayne and 33 years at Lyall Electric, Albion.
She was a long-time member of the Order of Eastern Star, Larwill. In her senior years she enjoyed word puzzles.
She is survived by a brother, James (L. Carleen) Bollinger, Fort Wayne.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Striggle, Helen Lepley, Beulah Hunn, and Dorothy Thomas and a brother, Eugene Bollinger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Ruth's honor are to Columbia City Eastern Star.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 14, 2020