Ruth Wright


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Wright Obituary
Ruth Wright, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 2, 1920 in Whitley County, Indiana to the late Asher and Orpha Smith.
She attended International Business College and then spent many years working with her husband in his law practice. She was a very faithful and devout Christian and was an active member of St. Joe United Methodist Church.
Ruth is survived by her children, David (Barbara) Wright, of Wolcottville, and Kathleen Wright (John) Montague, of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Wright, of Bloomington; grandchildren, Samuel Wright, Lindsay Montague, Jessica Montague, Jason (Rachel) Wright, and Erin (Christopher) Mauch; and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Wright in 1999; son, Dennis Wright; granddaughter, Anne Wright; two sisters; and two brothers.
A private service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials in memory of Ruth may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com for the Wright family.
Published in The Post and Mail on May 28, 2019
