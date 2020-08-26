1/1
Sally Virginia Foreman
1942 - 2020
Sally Virginia Foreman, 77, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully at her home on Monday August 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
She was born on November 16, 1942 in Bloomington, Illinois, a daughter of the late Lloyd A. and Evelyn V. (Fuller) Dubea. She grew up in Donovan, Illinois where she graduated from Donovan High School. She continued her education at University of Las Vegas.
Moving to Oregon, she was an over-the-road truck driver traveling throughout the 48 states. Retiring from driving in 1991, she moved to Knapp Lake, Indiana to be with family.
On March 28, 2000, she married Jerry R. Foreman. They made their first home in Columbia City and in 2013 they moved to Fort Wayne.
She attended Community of Hope Grace Brethren Church. She enjoyed collecting Indian artifacts especially the Chippewa Indians and was skilled at crochet.
She is survived by husband, Jerry; three step-sons, James Foreman, William Foreman, both of Columbia City, and Christopher Foreman, of Sydney; six step-grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy Winbourne, of Fort Wayne, and Marie (Robert) Wells, of Albion; three brothers, James Dubea, of Fort Wayne, Terry (Lisa) Dubea, of Warsaw, and Lloyd (Julie) Dubea, of North Carolina.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by siblings, Sue Bradley, May Lyn Dubea and Roy Lee Dubea.
Per Sally's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Foreman family at smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
