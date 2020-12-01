Sandra Jean Love, 77, of rural Larwill, died at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 26, 1943, in Peru, Illinois, a daughter of the late Albert and Phyllis (Schafer) Olsen. Growing up in Peru, she completed grade school and graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in 1961. She attended Lutheran Nursing School. Later in life, she took college courses so she could teach underprivileged adults and children. She would sometimes meet her granddaughter and fellow student on campus for lunch.
On May 15, 1965, she married Donald Edward Love. They made their first home in Fort Wayne. In 1976, the couple moved to rural Larwill.
Sandra worked in purchasing for 40 years at General Electric, Fort Wayne, retiring in 2007.
A member of Grace Lutheran Church, Columbia City, she was active with the food pantry and the sewing guild making blankets and comforters for third world countries.
She truly enjoyed her daughters and grandchildren. They lifted her spirits. She had a passion for sewing, serving and expanding her knowledge through reading.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald; two daughters, Sandra R. Love, Huntsville, AL, and Donna P. (Steve) Weber, South Whitley; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ronald (Connie) Olsen, Peru, IL and Raymond (Jill) Olsen, Marysville, OH.
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Ellie Olivia Walter.
There will be no service. A private burial at the South Whitley Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the Grace Lutheran food pantry.
