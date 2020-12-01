1/
Sandra Jean Love
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Jean Love, 77, of rural Larwill, died at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home. 
She was born July 26, 1943, in Peru, Illinois, a daughter of the late Albert and Phyllis (Schafer) Olsen. Growing up in Peru, she completed grade school and graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in 1961. She attended Lutheran Nursing School. Later in life, she took college courses so she could teach underprivileged adults and children. She would sometimes meet her granddaughter and fellow student on campus for lunch.
On May 15, 1965, she married Donald Edward Love. They made their first home in Fort Wayne. In 1976, the couple moved to rural Larwill.  
Sandra worked in purchasing for 40 years at General Electric, Fort Wayne, retiring in 2007.
A member of Grace Lutheran Church, Columbia City, she was active with the food pantry and the sewing guild making blankets and comforters for third world countries.  
She truly enjoyed her daughters and grandchildren. They lifted her spirits. She had a passion for sewing, serving and expanding her knowledge through reading.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald; two daughters, Sandra R. Love, Huntsville, AL, and Donna P. (Steve) Weber, South Whitley; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ronald (Connie) Olsen, Peru, IL and Raymond (Jill) Olsen, Marysville, OH.  
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Ellie Olivia Walter.
There will be no service. A private burial at the South Whitley Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the Grace Lutheran food pantry.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved