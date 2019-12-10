|
|
Sandra K. Alaniz, 70, of Milford, died at 4:51 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Fort Wayne in the company of family.
She was born March 17, 1949 at Luckey Hospital, Wolf Lake, Indiana, a daughter of the late Thomas H. and Betty (Kuglin)Geiger. Her formative years were spent in Columbia City. She completed her junior and senior year at Churubusco High School, graduated in 1967. She continued her education at Pasadena College, Pasadena, CA, earning a bachelor's in psychology.
On June 4, 1977, she married Armando Alaniz. They made their first home in Beeville, TX, later moving to Columbia City. For the past 21 years, they have lived in Milford.
Throughout her career she worked as a front office administrator of multiple church organizations and homes for the elderly, along with seasonal work preparing tax returns. Her main career focus however was teaching and homeschooling her daughter Amanda, which Sandra lovingly did for her entire education.
She very much enjoyed making scrapbooks and greeting cards, as well as documenting her travels with her family and husband, from Florida to Hawaii, and their regular visits to Branson, MO. She loved to be near the water swimming. Her daughter remembers her beautiful singing voice. Her husband says she was the sunshine of his life, a wonderful companion and could not ask for a truer friend.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Armando; a daughter, Amanda K. Alaniz, South Bend; three brothers, Dennis W. (Lucille) Kuglin, Richmond, Dale P. (Susan) Kuglin, OH, and Randy D. Geiger, Columbia City; a sister, Karen J. Wilson, Columbia City; and many great and great-great nieces & nephews.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Columbia City Church of the Nazarene, 506 N Main St. Burial is at the South Park Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Columbia City Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 11, 2019