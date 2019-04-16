Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Columbia City, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Columbia City, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Trammel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra K Trammel


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra K Trammel Obituary
Sandra K. Trammel, 70, of Columbia City, died at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne where she was admitted on Tuesday. She was born Jan. 26, 1949 in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Jack Denzil and Esther Elaine (Davis) Gloor.
She is survived by two sons; a daughter; her mother Esther Fisher; step-children; 8 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack D. Gloor.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial at the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now