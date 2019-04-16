|
Sandra K. Trammel, 70, of Columbia City, died at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne where she was admitted on Tuesday. She was born Jan. 26, 1949 in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Jack Denzil and Esther Elaine (Davis) Gloor.
She is survived by two sons; a daughter; her mother Esther Fisher; step-children; 8 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack D. Gloor.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial at the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 13, 2019