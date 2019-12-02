|
|
Sandra K. Weeks, 71, of Columbia City, passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Born on January 30, 1948 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Robert and Fern (Maywhore) Weston.
She graduated Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1967. On October 4, 1969, she married Lowell A. Weeks. Sandy was a loving wife, mother and loved spending time watching her grandchildren. She found relaxation in having cats, quilting, watching soaps and doing Sudoku puzzles.
Survivors include her daughters, Maria (Aaron) Reaser and Angie (Jeff) Mabie, both of Columbia City; brother, Richard (Sylvia) Weston, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kurtis Reaser, Rachel Reaser, Eddie Mabie and Elizabeth Mabie; and great-grandchildren, Mia, Octavia and Zaria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two infant sons, Jeremy Allen Weeks and Ryan Eric Weeks.
A grave side service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at South Park Annex Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the . Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 3, 2019