Sandra Lee Leininger, 82, of Columbia City, IN passed away Tuesday night, November 24, 2020 at Mason Health in Warsaw. Born June 25, 1938 in Bucks County, PA, she was the daughter of Paul Somers and Dorothy (Heucheroth) Somers Hallman.
She grew up in LeHigh Valley, PA and graduated from Southern LeHigh High School with the Class of 1956. On September 12, 1959, she married Darl Leininger at Hope Lutheran Church where she was a member. Sandy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother; and great-grandmother. For 33 years she was a school bus driver for Coesse School and Whitley County Consolidated Schools, retiring in 2002. For 20 years, Sandy was the Deputy Union Township Trustee. She loved gardening and tending to her flower beds, collecting Longaberger baskets and was very active with her family and she especially adored all her grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Darl E. Leininger; daughters, Marcia (Dennis) Jines and Kristen (Pat) Zickgraf; son, Lynn (Tami) Leininger; sister, Paulette (Jim) Spencer; sister-in-law, Barbara Somers; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, P. Dean Somers.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Face masks are required for attendance. Due to the current Covid Restrictions, there will be a private service for her immediate family but it may be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live at 10 a.m. Monday. Pastor Matt Converse will be officiating. Burial will take place at Union Township Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Hope Lutheran Church. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
