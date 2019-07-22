Sandra S. Watkins, 73

Sept. 8, 1945 - July 17, 2019

Sandra S. Watkins, 73, of Columbia City, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Born Sept. 8, 1945 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Lee Arthur and Ethel Pearl (Weeks) Brown.

She attended Columbia City Joint High School and worked at Dana Weatherhead in Columbia City for 31 years and four years at Precision Plastics. On Oct. 22, 1988, Sandy married William Watkins. She was a member of the Columbia City VFW Post 5582, Eagles and Moose. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, taking walks and having an evening cocktail with her husband.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Watkins; stepson, James Watkins; her beloved dog, Groucho; stepdaughter, Toni Jeffries; two step-grandchildren; 29 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Brown, Cleo Brown and Gale Brown; sisters, Bonnie Knetter, Deloris Mock and Myrna Yancey.

"Her family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and a special thank you to Carla and Sam for all their great care."

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus will be officiating. Burial to follow at South Park Annex Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to the . Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on July 20, 2019