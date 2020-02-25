|
|
Scarlett Sue Garrity, 55, of Fishers, died of natural causes on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born on June 14, 1964, in Columbia City, a daughter of Terry Lee and Dixie Kay (Florey) Goodrich. Her formative years were spent in South Whitley where she graduated from Whitko High School in 1982.
Learning accounting from her father, she became a sought-after accountant for extended care facilities throughout the country. Locally, she had worked for Millers Merry Manor then recruited to Denver, Colo., Las Vegas, Nev., Houston, TX, and, most recently, Communicare, Indianapolis.
She enjoyed traveling both domestically and to Mexico and the Caribbean. She loved meeting friends for a social drink at the area bars and during football season, cheering her favorite player, Peyton Manning. During her high school years, she played basketball, and has always been an avid golfer.
She is survived by her two children, Kirstenn (David) Kimmel, of Smyrna, Tenn. and Jordan (Kassie Coverdale) Garrity, of West Lafayette; grandchildren, Maxwell Kimmel and David Kimmel, Jr.; her mother, Dixie K. Goodrich, of South Whitley; and two sisters, Betsy A. Goodrich, of Columbia City, and Dawn Goodrich, of Waynedale.
She was preceded in death by her father, Terry L. Goodrich.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the American Legion Post 7, Huntington.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 26, 2020