Shad Murphy, 47, of Columbia City, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born March 6, 1972 in Columbia City, he was the son of Danny and Brenda (Smith) Murphy.

He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1990. He grew up living at Shriner Lake and was living on the same street that he grew up on. The lake is where he met the woman of his dreams. Rebecca (Boggs) Brown married Shad on Aug. 18, 1995 in Gatlinburg, Tenn. and were reunited in marriage at 8 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2008 in Columbia City. Shad was currently working for Reelcraft.

Shad always had a smile on his face, he was fun loving and had never known a stranger. He was a lifelong laker! He loved spending time on the lake, he loved fireworks at the 4th of July, loved going four wheeling in Jeeps and just being outdoors.

He is survived by his loving wife, Becky Murphy; parents Danny and Brenda Murphy; children Elizabeth (Jason) Clark, Jacee Brown and Jenn Brown; grandchildren Jon, Jacob, Andreah, Jaelyn and James; brother Greg Murphy; nieces Gale and Gerica; and his cat Gizmo.

In accordance to Shad's wishes, there will be a memorial celebration held on the 4th of July at Murph's Pier. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given toward his final expenses, I.C.O. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 23, 2019