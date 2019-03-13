Home

Sharon Irene DeBolt


1944 - 2019
Sharon Irene DeBolt Obituary
Sharon Irene DeBolt, 74, of Columbia City, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Miller's Oak Point in Columbia City, where she had been a resident for several months.
Sharon was born on Sept. 4, 1944, the youngest daughter of Alice (Grace) and Francis DeBolt. Sharon's life was full of challenges and she met each one head on with total commitment and positive conviction and was able to live independently. She had a very satisfying and venturesome life thanks to her participation in the Passages program in Columbia City and the guidance of her niece, Kristin Bennett, of Tucson, Ariz., and her great niece Jamie Edgar, of Milford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice (Grace) and Francis DeBolt and her sister Donna Mansdorfer.
Sharon is survived by her sister Carolyn Koozer, Tucson, Ariz., several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews in Ohio, Kansas, California, Arizona and Washington. She is also survived by her cousins in Ohio, Texas and Indiana. She kept in touch with her special aunts Norma DeBolt, of Syracuse, and Irene Rapp, of Houston, TX.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be schedule at a later date.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 13, 2019
