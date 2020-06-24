Sharon Jean Wolf, 80, of Columbia City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:50 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, from her home.
She was born on July 25, 1939, in Columbia City, IN, a daughter of the late Franklin E. and Ilene M. (LaFever) Bates. She grew up in Columbia City and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1957. She continued her education beginning at Earlham College and completed her degree at Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing, becoming a Registered Nurse.
On April 23, 1966, she was united in marriage to Richard (Dick) G. Wolf. After living a short time in Garrett, IN, they made Chauncey Street in Columbia City their home. Richard passed away on June 14, 1980.
Sharon was first employed as a teacher at The Parkview-Methodist School of Nursing, located on the Randallia campus. After her children were born, Sharon became a long-time employee at Whitley County Memorial Hospital as a surgical nurse. Active with the local veteran's groups, she was a member of the local VFW Post 5582, where she had served several terms as President of the Ladies' Auxiliary. She was a life member of American Legion Post 98 and a former member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church.
Sharon loved and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. She often used her gifts of cooking, sewing, and knitting to love on them. In her younger years, she loved her time with her family at Big Lake. She truly enjoyed fishing, swimming, and being in the sun. Sharon was a loyal fan and follower of her son-in-law's Homestead Spartan Football team. She was a voracious reader, and thanks to the CC Peabody Library's home delivery service, she remained happily occupied with reading, even in her last days. Sharon loved playing cards of any kind and was an avid puzzle enthusiast. Weekly breakfasts and other get-togethers with her class of '57 girlfriends were always gatherings she looked forward to.
She is survived by her two children, Christine (Chad) Zolman of Fort Wayne and Eric J. Wolf of Columbia City; grandchildren; Emma, Lily, Molly, Zachariah, and Josephine Zolman; and a sister, Sandra K. (Max) Cox of Columbia City, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will take place at a later date at the Catholic Cemetery, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the Columbia City VFW Post 5582 or the Peabody Public Library.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.