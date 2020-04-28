Home

D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Sharon L Auer


1937 - 2020
Sharon L Auer Obituary
Sharon L. Auer, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born to the late Cranston and Ruth (Swank) Wilson in South Whitley on April 14, 1937. Sharon was a member at The Chapel. She was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years before retiring in 1999. Sharon loved spending summers at the lake with her family and traveling with her late husband, Glenn.
Sharon is survived by her children, Kelly (John) Metzger, Scott (Carole) Auer, and Lori (Tim) Schulz; grandchildren, Nikki (Alex) Szewciw, Jamie Auer, A.J. Metzger, Ali Auer, Abby Metzger, Zack Schulz, and Gaven Schulz; great-grandchildren, Layla and Bennett Szewciw; and a host of relatives and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Glenn A. Auer, and brother, Mark Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Covington Knolls.
Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.
Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Son's Funeral Home Covington Knolls.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 28, 2020
