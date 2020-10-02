1/1
Sharon Richards
1940 - 2020
Sharon Richards, 80, of Columbia City, IN peacefully passed away to be with the Lord at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Columbia City, IN. She was born to Wayne and Emma Gaylord on June 20, 1940.
She lived in Whitley County all her life. On May 28, 1960 she married Roger Richards. Together they had four children, David (deceased), Dan (Monica), Deb (Larry) Barr, and Doug (Amy), all of Columbia City, IN. Lovingly remembered by six granddaughters and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Sharon had four siblings, Patricia (deceased), Don (deceased), David (deceased), and survived by her sister, Sandra Sue (Larry) Crabill.
Sharon loved bowling, camping and spending many hours with family at the local racetracks. Reading, watching ice skating, playing cards, and observing wildlife were also activities that she enjoyed.
Family had a small graveside service at Thorn Cemetery.

Published in The Post and Mail from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Owen Family Funeral Home
8056 E. 500N
North Webster, IN 46555
(574) 834-1200
1 entry
October 2, 2020
Roger and kids, We are so sorry for the loss of your wife and mother. Take comfort in knowing she now feels no pain.
Marty & Cindy rossiter
Friend
