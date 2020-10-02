Sharon Richards, 80, of Columbia City, IN peacefully passed away to be with the Lord at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Columbia City, IN. She was born to Wayne and Emma Gaylord on June 20, 1940.

She lived in Whitley County all her life. On May 28, 1960 she married Roger Richards. Together they had four children, David (deceased), Dan (Monica), Deb (Larry) Barr, and Doug (Amy), all of Columbia City, IN. Lovingly remembered by six granddaughters and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Sharon had four siblings, Patricia (deceased), Don (deceased), David (deceased), and survived by her sister, Sandra Sue (Larry) Crabill.

Sharon loved bowling, camping and spending many hours with family at the local racetracks. Reading, watching ice skating, playing cards, and observing wildlife were also activities that she enjoyed.

Family had a small graveside service at Thorn Cemetery.

