Shawn A. Everly, 51, of Columbia City, died at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.
She was born July 28, 1968 in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Melvin Lewis and Eleanor Jane (Simmons) Everly. She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1987.
Shawn was a Claims Adjuster for over 30 years with Sirva.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening and reading, especially the Bible. Partial to her dogs, Roxie and Archie, they survive. Through the years, she found pleasure in growing her annual flower garden. Family was her priority, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Always up for a game of Yahtzee or Rummy, her opponents needed to prepare for defeat.
She was a member of Victory Church in Columbia City.
She is survived by a son, Ryan J. Everly, Columbia City; a daughter, Brianna N. (Zachary) Wells, Columbia City; five grandchildren; her mother, Eleanor Jane Everly, Columbia City; brothers, Jerry A. (Carol) Everly, North Carolina, Terry L. (Marilyn) Everly, Missouri, and Brian E. (Cindy) Everly, Columbia City.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Lewis Everly, and her sister, Debra Joan Martin.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Union Township Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 18, 2020