Shirley Bragg, age 84, passed away on December 11th, 2019 in her son's home on Chapman Lake. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.
Shirley was born in Springfield, IL on October 27th, 1935. She was the daughter of Louis and Ida Starbuck who preceded her in passing. She was a graduate of Southside High School in Fort Wayne. On December 29th, 1956 Shirley was united in marriage to the love of her life Richard Bragg, Sr. They raised three boys together Rick, Mark, and Kevin. Shirley and Richard were married for 50 years before his passing in 2007.
Shirley was loyal, courageous, and caring. She was very organized while maintaining a household full of boys. As a young family, they enjoyed summers on Chapman Lake where many treasured memories were made. She enjoyed the pontoon rides, fishing, and the sunsets on the lake. Shirley was a motherly figure for her entire family and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed IU Hoosiers basketball and Chicago Cubs baseball. She had a strong faith in the Lord and knew someday she would reunite with her husband.
Shirley was a devoted mother and will be survived by her three sons, Rick Bragg; Chapman Lake, Mark (Missy Rees) Bragg; Chapman Lake, Kevin Bragg; Warsaw; seven grandchildren; brother Fred Starbuck; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, her brother James Starbuck preceded her in passing.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. A Life Celebration will be held at Chapman Lake. Arrangements were entrusted to Warsaw's Titus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be gifted to Chapman Lakes Conservation Association P.O Box 776 Warsaw IN.; K21 Health Foundation- Cancer Care Fund, 2170 North Pointe Drive, Warsaw, IN.; Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice, 1515 Provident Drive, Suite 250 Warsaw, IN. or Riley Children's Hospital, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Condolences may be left by visiting www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 20, 2019