Shirley J. Howey, age 88, of Columbia City, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne. Born on March 25, 1930 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Herbert and Lura (Johnson) Personett.

Shirley graduated from South Side High School with the Class of 1948. On July 16, 1949 she married Donald E. Howey at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Wayne. She moved to Whitley County in 1979, where she has resided since.

Shirley worked for Dr. Goshert for 17 years and then for Dr. Brackmann for 17 years, both in Fort Wayne.

She was a member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's Group. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren anytime she could.

Survivors include her loving husband Donald "Bud" Howey of Columbia City; children Dan (Lorraine) Howey and Kathy (Phil) Ehinger, both of Columbia City, Jeff (Bonnie) Howey, of New Haven, Jennifer (Brian) Thompson, of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Don J. Personett and sister Jacqueline LaCombe.

Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery, Palestine, Ind.

The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Shirley be made to the donor's choice.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 2, 2019