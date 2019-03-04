Home

Sinda O'Reilly


1956 - 2019
Sinda O'Reilly Obituary
Sinda O'Reilly, 62, of Columbia City, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born April 2, 1956 in Wolf Lake, she was the daughter of Carl Everett and Donnabelle M. (Loe) Sroufe.
She graduated Whitko High School with the Class of 1974. She had been a stay at home mother, worked over 10 years for Dwyer Instruments and for the past 20 years at Autoliv.
Survivors include her children, Chad (Melissa Pequignot) O'Reilly, of South Whitley, and Tiffany (Brandy) O'Reilly, of Columbia City; fiancée Robert Hendry and his children, Robert C. (Karli) Hendry and Michelle Lee Hendry, all of Columbia City; twin brothers, Larry (Arlene) Sroufe, of Larwill, and Gary (Mary Lou) Sroufe, of South Whitley; brothers, Everette (Lucia) Sroufe, of South Whitley, and Jimmie (Pat Vetor) Sroufe, of Fairmount; twin sister, Linda (Randy Gaff) Dafforn, of Columbia City; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating. She will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be given in her memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or to her grandchildren, I.C.O. Tiffany O'Reilly. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Sinda's family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 5, 2019
