Steven E. Harrold age 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 1:44 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at I. U. Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Born on November 8, 1951, in Wolf Lake, IN, he was the son of Ronald and Eudora (Thompson) Harrold.
Steven attended Strasburg High School in Ohio and graduated with the Class of 1970. On March 19, 1973 he married Sandra K. Mowry in Merriam, IN. Steven worked for Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne for 30 years until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of Large Format Photographic Artists and Whitley County Art Guild.Steven enjoyed photography, wookworking, and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include his loving wife Sandra K Harrold, of Fort Wayne; daughter Hollie Harrold, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren Emerson and Neko, of Fort Wayne; mother Eudora Harrold, of Grand Rapids, MI; sister, Margaret Rogers, of North Carolina; brother, Keith (Shelly) Harrold, of Rockford, MI; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson David Maxwell and father Ronald Harrold.
Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for immediate family will be held at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Burial will follow in Wolf Lake Cemetery, Wolf Lake.
Memorial contributions in memory of Steven may be made to IOPO.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 18 to May 19, 2020.