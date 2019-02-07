Home

Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Steven J Loe


1946 - 2019
Steven J Loe Obituary
Steven J. Loe, 72, of Columbia City, passed away at 10:41 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Parkview Hospital. Born Dec. 4, 1946 in Wolf Lake, he was the son of Guy L. and Betty J. (Mock) Loe.
He attended Churubusco High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Following the Navy, he worked at Harvester, OTHE, Bio Met, Weatherhead and retired in the early 2000's from Dana Spicer Axel. On Aug. 29, 1970, he married Pamela McClure. He was a member of Tri-Lakes Baptist Church and was an avid street rod enthusiast.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Loe, of Tri-Lakes; daughters, Brandie Kreps, of Tri-Lakes; Cara (Aaron) Likens, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Dakota (Sara Hodgini) Kreps, Jaegar Kreps, Vincent Likens and Hazel Likens; great-grandchildren, Chance and Paisley; brother, Dan (Judy) Loe, of Columbia City; and sister, Mary Ann Roberts, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Linda Loe; and brother, Terry Loe.
Steve's service will begin 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City and military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy. Visitation will follow from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his memory toward his final expenses, I.C.O DeMoney-Grimes. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 6, 2019
