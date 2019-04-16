Steven R. Wilkinson, 67, of Columbia City, passed away Wednesday evening on April 10, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital. Born October 30, 1951 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Robert C. and Mary Elaine (Bowser) Wilkinson.

He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1970. Steve married Betty Coy at Zion Lutheran Church on Aug. 31, 1974 where they were members for 44 years. He retired from Dana in 2008 after 36 years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Wilkinson; children, Nathan (Michelle) Wilkinson, of TX, Jared (Katie) Wilkinson, of Columbia City, Stephanie (Robert) Coffin, of Plainfield, and Myra (Matt) Hartman, of Columbia City; sister, Rhonda (Robert) Happ, of Fort Wayne; brother, Terry (Kathy) Wilkinson, of Huntington; and 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant grandchild.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E North St, Columbia City with a gathering of family and friends starting two hours prior. Pastor Phil Rittner officiated. Burial will follow at Oak Grove (Compton) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the church. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Steve's family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 13, 2019