Tamara J. Allen, 60, of rural South Whitley, died at 6:27 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born February 23, 1959 in Huntington, Indiana, a daughter of the late Charles and Deloris (Shryock) Henry.
On July 14, 2000, she was united in marriage to Gregory L. Allen. They made their home in South Whitley their entire married life.
Tamara was employed as a bar tender at Dennies VIP Lounge. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Huntington.
She enjoyed fishing with her husband, Greg. Gardening and canning were also her passions.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Greg Allen; a daughter, Jennifer (Praveen) Nattam, of Plainfield, and a son, Justin Allen, of Fort Wayne; a brother, Jeff Henry, of Indianapolis; two sisters, Cindy Eckert, of Huntington, and Susan Zerrusen, of Effingham, Ill., and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Steve C. Henry.
As per Tamara's wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 7, 2020