Terry Lynn Crow, age 57 of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born on March 28, 1962, in Chicago Heights, Ill., he was the son of Alva Sr. and Sandra (Earhart) Crow.

Terry attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1980. He had worked for Schenkel's Dairy in Huntington and most recently worked for Fed Ex in Fort Wayne.

Terry attended St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Columbia City. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his mother and step-father Sandy (Dale) Barkey, of Columbia City; siblings Jay (Carol) Crow and Don (Kim Taylor) Crow, both of Columbia City, Kent (Carla) Crow, of Largo, Fla., and Kim (Gene) Shatto, of Holiday, Fla.; step-brother Greg Barkey, of Fort Wayne; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Alva Crow Sr., nephew Isaac Crow, aunt Joan Morgan, and step-brothers Mike and Jeff Barkey.

Friends may call on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Terry will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial in Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville.

Memorial contributions in memory of Terry may be made to Whitetails Unlimited.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 20, 2019