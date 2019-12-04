Home

McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN 46750
(260) 356-3320
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN 46750
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN 46750
View Map
Thomas A. Dial


1947 - 2019
Thomas A. Dial Obituary
Thomas A. Dial, 72, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester.

Thomas was born on March 14, 1947, in Huntington, to William and Betty Dial. They preceded him in death. He married Linda J. Sumner on August 28, 1965.

Thomas worked construction for 20 years at Garrison Construction. He later became co-owner of Broadway Bait & Fire Arms. He was a member of Indiana Bass Masters, and co-founder of NWTF – Flint Springs Chapter.

Along with his wife, Linda, he is survived by one son, Vincent (Melissa) Dial, Columbia City; one daughter, Marcille (Gregory) Heiney, Andrews; one brother, Gary Dial, Albion; one sister, Leanne (Terry) Beekman, Big Lake; three grandchildren, Johnathan (Kimberly) Heiney, Chelsea Heiney, Colton Dial; and his beloved dog, Bear.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Dial.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.

A Memorial Service will follow the gathering on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with David Dean officiating.

A private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to HVAF of Indiana. Online condolences may be made to: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
