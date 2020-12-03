Thomas A. Mettler, age 78, of Columbia City, IN, passed away due to non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver at 1:23 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family and protected by his Yorkie, Dewey. Born on August 13, 1942 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Maurice and Esther (Circle) Mettler.
Tom attended Arcola Schools for ten years before attending Columbia City Joint High School and graduating with the Class of 1961. On January 26, 1963 he married Lucinda J. VanHouten at Coesse United Methodist Church. He worked for IGA, GE, and finally International Harvester until his retirement. After retirement, he worked for Auto Parts by Trier in Columbia City for 12 years.
Tom was an avid woodworker, operated Country Woodcrafts, Inc. traveling to fairs and festivals, and enjoyed making puzzles and other wood items in his free time.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years Lucinda Mettler, of Columbia City; daughters Holly Fry, of Columbia City, and Amy Schaefer, of Rossville, GA; foster-daughter Barbara (Arthur) Karst, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren Brett (Micaela Greenwood) Fry, Dayra Fry, Sydney Schaefer, Jasmine Schaefer, and Payton Schaefer; one great-grandson Remington Fry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Madison Schaefer, sisters Carol Lehman and Nancy Jane Smith.
A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance.
Because of his deep love of animals, memorial donations may be given in memory of Tom to Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com
to send family online condolences.