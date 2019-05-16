Thomas E. Kethcart, 59, of Huntington passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence.

Tom was a graduate of Columbia City High School. He retired from PHD in Fort Wayne. Tom was a member of the Elks Lodge Columbia City Chapter. He loved hunting, fishing and football, especially the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR. He enjoyed his time spent in Florida after his retirement.

Tom was born on January 14, 1960 in Columbia City, the son of Laurence A. and Lavida P. (Clapp) Kethcart.

Survivors include two sisters Jane (Larry) Cramer, of Columbia City, Janice (Hermy) Smith, of Huntington; two brothers: Robert (Teresa) Kethcart, of South Carolina, John (Gyneth) Kethcart, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services.

Interment will be at the Beech Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made out to Parkview Hospice or Huntington County Humane Society both in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.

Celebration of life for Tom will be at the Elks Lodge on Wednesday, May 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Published in The Post and Mail on May 16, 2019