Thomas E. Raver, 92, formerly of Columbia City and Churubusco, died at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne, where he had been a resident for the past six years.
He was born on February 14, 1928, in Huntington, Indiana, a son of the late Ned and Leota (Stetzel) Raver. Growing up in Huntington, he graduated from Huntington High School.
Serving his country during WWII, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard Merchant Marine, providing vital supplies to the European Theatre War effort. He was honorably discharged on August 15, 1945. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 14, 1947, serving until July 8, 1948. He was called back to active duty at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on October 12, 1950, to serve as a drill sergeant preparing recruits for the Korean War. He received his honorable discharge on November 3, 1951.
Returning to the area, he lived in North Webster, where he owned and operated Ned's Barber Shop. Moving to Whitley County, he had lived in the South Whitley, Etna, the Big Lake area, Churubusco, and finally Columbia City.
Working for Northeastern REMC, Columbia City, for 25 years, he then started Raver's Refrigeration Service, which he owned and operated until 1988.
He was a lifetime member of the North Webster American Legion and a member of the VFW Post 5582, Columbia City. A Mason, he was a Past-Master of the Columbia City Blue Lodge and a member of the Scottish Rite, Fort Wayne.
He enjoyed golfing and camping and was a member of the former Little Turtle Trail Seekers. A NASCAR fan, he followed his favorite drivers, Dale Earnhardt and later, Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Thomas is survived by his son, Ned D. (Kimberly) Raver, Columbia City; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin J. Raver; and two sisters, Jean Ann McIlrath and Jane Morton.
A burial at Thorn Cemetery, Ormas, with military honors will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
He was born on February 14, 1928, in Huntington, Indiana, a son of the late Ned and Leota (Stetzel) Raver. Growing up in Huntington, he graduated from Huntington High School.
Serving his country during WWII, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard Merchant Marine, providing vital supplies to the European Theatre War effort. He was honorably discharged on August 15, 1945. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 14, 1947, serving until July 8, 1948. He was called back to active duty at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on October 12, 1950, to serve as a drill sergeant preparing recruits for the Korean War. He received his honorable discharge on November 3, 1951.
Returning to the area, he lived in North Webster, where he owned and operated Ned's Barber Shop. Moving to Whitley County, he had lived in the South Whitley, Etna, the Big Lake area, Churubusco, and finally Columbia City.
Working for Northeastern REMC, Columbia City, for 25 years, he then started Raver's Refrigeration Service, which he owned and operated until 1988.
He was a lifetime member of the North Webster American Legion and a member of the VFW Post 5582, Columbia City. A Mason, he was a Past-Master of the Columbia City Blue Lodge and a member of the Scottish Rite, Fort Wayne.
He enjoyed golfing and camping and was a member of the former Little Turtle Trail Seekers. A NASCAR fan, he followed his favorite drivers, Dale Earnhardt and later, Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Thomas is survived by his son, Ned D. (Kimberly) Raver, Columbia City; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin J. Raver; and two sisters, Jean Ann McIlrath and Jane Morton.
A burial at Thorn Cemetery, Ormas, with military honors will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 12 to May 13, 2020.