|
|
Thomas E. Winebrenner, age 73, of Churubusco, passed away at 10:02 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born on December 28, 1946 at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, IN, he was the son of Nelson and Caroline May (Loe) Winebrenner.
Thomas attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1964. He then studied law at Ball State University and went on to become a police officer with the Indiana State Police. On April 10, 1972 Thomas married Amelia Gaerte in Columbia City.
Thomas was a member of the Blue Lake Conservancy Board, Columbia City Fraternal Order of Police, Order of the Eastern Star, and was also a Freemason. He enjoyed tinkering and perfecting his golf retrieval invention.
Survivors include his wife Amelia Winebrenner, of Churubusco; brother Richard "Butch" (Carol) Winebrenner, of Columbia City; and loyal companion Newfy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Winebrenner.
Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City.
Funeral services for Thomas will follow at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Whitley County Humane Society.
