1/1
Thomas Edward Koch
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Edward Koch, 70, of rural Columbia City, died at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a month-long battle with COVID-19. 
He was born August 1, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late Robert and Portia (Heidrich) Koch. Growing up in Fort Wayne, he attended Cathedral Elementary and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1968.
On October 10, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Louise Runkle. 
They made their home in Allen County near Churubusco. In 1998, they moved to Crooked Lake, Whitley County.  
He began his work career at International Harvester, Fort Wayne, until their closure. He then went to work for J-B Tool & Die, Fort Wayne, for 30 years, where he was a maintenance mechanic.
He was a member of the St. John's Bosco Catholic Church, Churubusco.
Always enjoying the outdoors, he liked camping and traveled throughout the western states and Canada. For many years, the family made an annual camping trip to the Canadian side of Lake Superior. After the children were raised, he and his wife made a camping trip to Alaska. He delighted in being on the water at his home lake.  
Remembered as a loving and caring father, he adored his grandchildren, and they became the joy of his life.  
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra; two daughters, Neysa (Stacy) Hess, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and Stephanie (Cortland) Ratliff, Fishers; grandchildren, Gabriel & Katarina Hess and Ella & Adelyn Ratliff; step-grandchildren, Amber Hess & Cory Joiner; his beloved St. Bernard, Hazel; siblings, Larry (Jane) Koch, of Florida, Jerry (Dorothy) Koch, of Fort Wayne, and Judy (Sam) Lashure, of Monroeville.
A memorial service with burial at the Catholic Cemetery, Columbia City, will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. 
Memorials in Tom's honor are to St. John's Bosco Catholic Church, Churubusco.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved