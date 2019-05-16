Thomas F. Auer, 79, of Columbia City, died at 5:20 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Majestic Care of West Allen, Whitley County where he had resided since March, 2018.

He was born on March 22, 1940 in Fort Wayne, Ind., a son of the late John E. and Francis M. (Flaugher) Auer. His formative years were spent in the Columbia City area where he graduated from Columbia City High School.

On Nov. 7, 1975, he was united in marriage to Catherine J. Lewis. The couple has always made their home in Columbia City.

For 12 years, he worked for LH Carbide Industries in Fort Wayne. He had worked before as a custodian for Mary Raber School in Columbia City for 13 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed fishing the area lakes and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He would attend their games in Green Bay and some years visit their pre-season training camp. He also followed the Purdue Boilermakers football team. He loved the circus, and would attend each year when they were in the area.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Catherine; a brother, Jerry (Cindy) Auer, of Larwill; two nephews; a niece; and several great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Delmar Auer.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. on Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E North Street, Columbia City with visitation from noon until the service at the church. Burial is at South Park Annex Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to the Zion Lutheran Church or Salvation Army.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on May 15, 2019