Thomas G. (Tom) York, of Columbia City, died on Friday March 29, 2019. He was born in Fort Wayne on July 7, 1941 to the late George and Helen York. Tom was a dedicated man of the community, and served as a pharmacist, a reserve police officer, a Freemason, a man of faith, a conversationalist and an active community volunteer.

After graduating from Purdue University, Tom was a pharmacist for over 48 years working for Osco's, Hook's, Revco, CVS and Meijer before retiring in 2010. He served the community as a Fort Wayne Reserve Police Officer retiring after 20 years of service in 1999 having served in a variety of ranks including Captain. As a Mason, Tom was a Past Master of Home Lodge #342, and a member of Summit City Lodge # 170, the Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine. Tom was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Columbia City. As a community volunteer, he was a Boy Scout leader, a board member for the Tippecanoe Watershed Foundation, a Past President and board member of the Northern Indiana Pharmacist Association, Chairman of the Upper Tippecanoe River and Lake Association, and Vice President and board member of the Crooked Lake Association. Tom enjoyed a fondness of boating, hunting, fishing, shooting and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Laura; his parents; his sister Carol Tutwiler; and his Granddaughter Brittany.

He is survived by his wife Welma (Meyer-Poer); his sons Gary (Zeny) York, of Oakland, and Tony (Colleen) York, of Las Vegas; his daughters Christine Poer, of Kendallville, and Jennifer (Eric) Mansor, of Oak Harbor, OH; his brother David (Connie) York; and his sister Barbara Flynn, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren and four great grandsons.

Visitation will be Friday, April 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7:30pm at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home with calling one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be immediately following the funeral at Woodlawn Cemetery 1605 Center Street, Auburn. Memorials are to Community Foundation of Whitley County designated to "The Crooked Lake Conservation Fund" or Tippecanoe Watershed Foundation. To sign the online guest book please visit www.domccombandsons.com Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 3, 2019