Thomas K. "Tom" Barker


1943 - 2020
Thomas K. "Tom" Barker Obituary
Thomas "Tom" K. Barker Jr., 76, of Pierceton, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born October 11, 1943 in Huntington to Thomas Sr. and Pauline (Stults) Barker. He married Andrea Moog on February 14, 1986; she survives.

Tom was an avid I.U. and Chicago Bears fan. He appreciated spending time with all of his friends at American Legion Post 253 in North Webster where he was a past SAL Commander. He also enjoyed attending Tuesday breakfast with his railroad buddies in Huntington and living at the lake. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife of 33 years Andrea; five children, Paula Barker, of Fresno, CA, Scott (Dawn) Barker, of Graham, WA, Melissa (Dustin) Nabinger, of Leesburg, Abby Weiss, of Columbia City, and Michael (Jamie) Weiss, of Fort Collins, CO; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Robert Barker, and one great grandchild.

A celebration of Tom's life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the North Webster American Legion Post 253, 756 South Main St, North Webster, IN 46555. Pastor Larry Burkhart will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's honor may be given to the American Legion Post 253 Van Fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services, Warsaw, Indiana. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-fcs.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
