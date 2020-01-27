Home

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. "Tom" Beezley


1946 - 2020
Thomas L. "Tom" Beezley Obituary
Thomas "Tom" L. Beezley, 74, of Churubusco, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 10, 1946 in Wolf Lake, to Raymond Royce "Buck" and Jeanette (Herron) Beezley.

Tom grew up helping his dad work on cars and he especially loved working on his dad's race cars and going to the local race tracks to watch him race. This is where Tom developed his mechanic skills and the love and passion for the sport of auto racing. Over the years, Tom raced a variety of different race cars at several different tracks, but it was Warsaw Motor Speedway and Avilla Motor Speedway where Tom would spend most of his racing career. A career, where at one point, he was winning so much the track put a bounty on him! Tom amassed numerous wins in his racing career along with 3 Triple Crowns and an impressive 7 Track Championships. He was inducted into the Avilla Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Warsaw Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tom was a Vietnam Veteran. He went into the Army in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1966. Upon returning home, Tom married his beautiful wife, Joyce A. (Kiester) Beezley on October 14, 1967, at the Ormas Baptist Church in Kimmell. The couple had two children, Teresa L. (Rodney) Bufkin and Thomas "Tommy" L. (LeAnn) Beezley II.

A strong work ethic and generous heart were just a couple of the attributes that Tom possessed to help make him a very successful businessman in his home-town of Churubusco. Tom owned and operated Tom Beezley and Son Auto Repair, out of his home, for over 42 years. In 2018, Tom built his dream shop next to the family home and his son Tommy continues to run the business.

Tom was also very grateful and humble of the fact that he had been a recovering alcoholic for the past 35 years, an accomplishment that his family could not have been prouder of. In the summer of 2019, Tom was honored as one of the "Home Town Heroes" of Churubusco. Tom loved anything to do with auto racing, collecting antique tools, working in his blacksmith shop and spending time with his family and friends.

This loving husband, father, grand-father and great-grandfather was called to his heavenly home on January 22, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Tom leaves behind his wife of 52 years, two children, six grandchildren: Trenten, Jenna, Brook, Shelbe, AJ and Kaiden and one great grandson: Remi. Tom also leaves behind three sisters: Linda (George) Mitchell, Brenda Martin and Jann (Dan) Chupp along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lore Lee Sherman.

The viewing and funeral will be held at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, Indiana. The Viewing will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Funeral service will be held on January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick VanHorn officiating. Tom will be laid to rest at Stringtown Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 28, 2020
