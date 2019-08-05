|
|
Thomas L. Drew, 84, formerly of Columbia City, died at 8:44 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester where he had been a resident for the past three and a half years.
He was born July 13, 1935 in Decatur, IN, the son of the late Thurman and Mary (Bauman) Drew. His formative years were spent in the Decatur area where he graduated in 1953 from Monmouth High School in Adams County. Tom furthered his education at Ball State University, Muncie, earning his BS and Masters in Education.
On June 29, 1957, he was united in marriage to Marilyn V. Jaberg. The couple always made their home in Columbia City.
In 1958, Tom started teaching drafting, wood working, and industrial arts at Columbia City Joint High School. In 1964, he transferred to South Whitley High School where he taught for 3 years, then returned to Columbia City Joint High School where he became an administrative assistant. He retired in 1990. Additionally, Tom was an insurance agent for Columbus Life from 1957 to 2013.
A past president of the Old Settlers Day Association, Tom was also a member of Columbia City Masonic Blue Lodge 189, Mizpah Shrine, Columbia City United Methodist Church and Rotary International. He served on the Whitley County Hospital Board and was an over 25-gallon blood donor to the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. He volunteered countless hours helping organize local bloodmobiles.
Tom built his family home and loved woodworking and lawn work. He was most passionate about time spent with family, delighting in taking his grandchildren to Disney World.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; two sons, Brent (Tami) Drew, and Scott (Elaine) Drew, both of Columbia City; a daughter, Cynthia (Dan) Frye, of Logansport; grandchildren Gia, Dane, Leah and Molly Drew, all of Columbia City, Katie Clementsm of Denver, CO, Dustin Clements, of Nashville, TN, and Clayton (KyLeigh) Frye and Krista Frye, of Logansport; great-grandsons, Coban and Kade Parker, of Columbia City; two sisters, Marjorie Gilliom, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Jane Heller, of Weslaco, Texas; and a brother, Robert E. (Bertha) Drew, Zeeland, MI.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the or Columbia City United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 3, 2019