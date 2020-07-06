Timothy C. Roth, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Tim was the youngest of four siblings born to Charles N. and Germaine E. (Romary) Roth on July 22, 1952. He grew up in Fort Wayne, attending St. Peter's Elementary School and graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1970. He continued his education at Purdue University, where he earned an Associates in Electrical Engineering.
He married Marsha L. Tagtmeyer on June 1, 1974, and they have three wonderful children, Dr. Timothy C. Roth II, of Lancaster, PA, Dr. Daniel C. Roth, and Ann Elizabeth Roth, both of Fort Wayne.
Tim worked in retail grocery for 20 years and then another 20 years in computer sales, repair, service and support before retiring in 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha; their three children; five grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (Dave) Welch and Deborah Hoeppner, both of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Greg Roth.
Per Tim's request, there will be a private family burial at the Nolt Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Tim's honor are to H.O.P.E. for Animals, Fort Wayne, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.
