Timothy G. Campbell, age 58, of South Whitley, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:35 p.m. in Lutheran Hospital Ft. Wayne. Timothy was born September 5, 1961 in Dyersburg, TN to Ronnie and Mildred (Leary) Campbell.
After graduating from trade school in 1980, Tim moved to Pierceton and began working as a machinist. Here he met and married the love of his life, Lizzie J. Burkett, on April 4, 1981. Tim went on to serve the Pierceton community as a volunteer firefighter and as an Assistant Chief.
An avid racing fan, Tim spent many nights at racetracks watching mud fly and eating dusty hamburgers with his buddy/brother-in-law, Gene Burkett. Tim's greatest joy was watching his grandbabies play softball and play in the marching band.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Lizzie Campbell, of South Whitley; daughters, Rachael (Chad) Clark, of South Whitley, Rebekah (Matt) Ewald, of Garrett; son, Jacob (Courtney) Campbell, of South Whitley; father, Ronnie Campbell, of Sikeston, MO; brother, Kevin (Dr. Laurel ) Campbell, of Sikeston, MO; his beloved "6 pack" Wyatt and Magdalynn Clark, Adelynn and Abygael Ewald, Korbyn and Eli Campbell; along with a host of nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family will hold a memorial service later this summer at Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee.
All arrangements for the family are entrusted to McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
To Sign the Guestbook or Send a Condolence go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com
After graduating from trade school in 1980, Tim moved to Pierceton and began working as a machinist. Here he met and married the love of his life, Lizzie J. Burkett, on April 4, 1981. Tim went on to serve the Pierceton community as a volunteer firefighter and as an Assistant Chief.
An avid racing fan, Tim spent many nights at racetracks watching mud fly and eating dusty hamburgers with his buddy/brother-in-law, Gene Burkett. Tim's greatest joy was watching his grandbabies play softball and play in the marching band.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Lizzie Campbell, of South Whitley; daughters, Rachael (Chad) Clark, of South Whitley, Rebekah (Matt) Ewald, of Garrett; son, Jacob (Courtney) Campbell, of South Whitley; father, Ronnie Campbell, of Sikeston, MO; brother, Kevin (Dr. Laurel ) Campbell, of Sikeston, MO; his beloved "6 pack" Wyatt and Magdalynn Clark, Adelynn and Abygael Ewald, Korbyn and Eli Campbell; along with a host of nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family will hold a memorial service later this summer at Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee.
All arrangements for the family are entrusted to McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
To Sign the Guestbook or Send a Condolence go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 28 to May 29, 2020.