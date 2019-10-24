Home

Timothy Linsky


1978 - 2019
Timothy Linsky Obituary
Timothy (Tim) Linsky, 41, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Tim was born in Fort Wayne on September 19, 1978.

He graduated from Columbia City High School in 1998 and completed some classes at Ivy Tech Community College. He worked for D&W Fine Pack for the past 6 years, currently as a maintenance supervisor.

Tim loved spending time with his family, friends, and dog. His passion was riding his motorcycle including taking long trips out of state. He enjoyed family vacations, target shooting, and playing euchre.

Tim married his wife, Michelle Linsky (Fabini) on November 21, 1998. He is also survived by his daughters, Rebecca and Hailee Linsky; mother, Barbara Linsky (Fraser), of Columbia City; in-laws Doug & Rose Plew, of Columbia City; and many other loving family members and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Linsky Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 25, 2019
