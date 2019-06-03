Todd M. Heidenreich, 60, of Columbia City died 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born Dec. 26, 1958 in Columbia City, a son of the late Eugene T. and Marilyn M. (Magley) Heidenreich (Murphy). His formative years were spent in Columbia City where he graduated from Columbia City High School in 1977.

On Sept. 13, 1986 he was united in marriage to Jeanette L. Holland. They have always made their home in Columbia City.

His love of cars led him to become an ASE Certified mechanic. He owned and operated his own shop, Todd's Auto Electric. A member of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) he enjoyed drag racing and tinkering with his 1971 Chevelle. After work hours, he enjoyed relaxing with his friends at the shop and talking about cars or watching NASCAR races.

He and his wife found pleasure and relaxation in camping especially sitting around the campfire. They would frequent area campgrounds throughout the summer months.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; a son, Joseph Heidenreich; a daughter, Rachel (Matthew) Pugh, both of Columbia City; two sisters, Carol (Rick) Westenfeld, Fort Wayne, and Kathy (Kenny) Bills, Columbia City; and a brother, Tim (Floy) Heidenreich, Indianapolis.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Heidenreich.

Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. A Celebration of Life will follow from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the VFW Post #5582, 415 E. Chicago St., Columbia City.

Preferred memorials are to Hope for Animals, Fort Wayne.

Published in The Post and Mail on June 1, 2019