Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Churubusco United Methodist Church
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Churubusco United Methodist Church
Tracie L. Gross Obituary
Tracie L. Gross, 49, of Churubusco, passed away on January 31, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her family.

Born in Whitley County, on November 18, 1970, to Donald and Marilyn (Nicodemus) Gross. She spent her formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Park Hill Learn Center in 1990.

After high school Tracie worked briefly at Passages in Columbia City.

She attended Churubusco United Methodist Church.

She loved her family and spending time with them and playing board games like Aggravation or Uno. She was a big fan of Busco sports and after she couldn't attend the games, she would follow them on the news. When she wasn't with her family, she was watching 70's and 80's sitcoms. She was an avid fan of Professional Wrestling.

Tracie is survived by her mother, Marilyn Gross; two sisters, Teresa (Greg) Salesman and Tamara (Tom) Miller; a brother, Todd (Debbie) Gross; eight nieces and nephews, Brooke (Brad) Bastin, Amanda (Jake) VanWagner, Allyson (John) Ferrara, Levi Gross, Whitley (Steven) Roehrman, Wade (Diane) Boggs, Jana (Bryan) Hambley and Mary (Mark) Lyness; several great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Donald Gross on August 9, 2007.

Services took place at Churubusco United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family received friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Burial took place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.

In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Riley's or Passages

Online Guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
