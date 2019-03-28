Velma Gene Epler, age 91, of Columbia City, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her residence. Born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Tippecanoe, Ind. she was the daughter of William Harold and Elma (Winterrowd) Fanning.

Gene attended Tippecanoe High School and graduated with the Class of 1945. On Oct. 21, 1951 she married Delbert C. Epler in Tippecanoe, Ind. at her parents home. Gene was a homemaker for most of her life. She faithfully attended Columbia City Church of the Brethren. Gene enjoyed gardening, cooking, sending cards to others and playing the piano.

Survivors include her daughter Marilyn (Scott) Stender, of Columbia City; brother Jay (Beaverly)Fanning, of Taylors, S.C.; grandchildren Shelby (Landon) Rehrer, Augustus Stender, and Marta Stender; great-grandchildren Norah and Olivia Rehrer and one on the way; special nieces and nephews Craig (Tania) Scholl, Brian (Neriza) Scholl, Lanette (Tom) Bauters, Linda (Doug) Thompson, and Lora (Thadd) Mellott, Kim (Jeff) Lindsey and Kelly (Greg) Robertson; special great nieces and nephews Ben (Kesiah) Thompson, Alyssa (Robert) Bohuk, Sara and Corey Wright, Kaydence, William, Noah, and Cooper Mellott, Brad, Corey, TJ, Robert, and Trent Bauters; special great-great nieces and nephews Charlie, Ora Mae, and Coble Thompson, Fiona Bohuk, Madison Wright and Emma Bailey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delbert C. Epler, and sister Carol Jane Minix.

Calling was Tuesday March 26, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, IN.

Funeral services for Gene were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Columbia City Church of the Brethren, 112 North Washington Street, Columbia City.

A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. in Walnut Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Argos, IN.

Memorial contributions in memory of Gene may be made to Columbia City Church of the Brethren. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 27, 2019