Vickie Lloyd, age 62, of Columbia City, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital. Born April 17, 1958 in Muncie, she was the daughter of Larry Sr. and Dorothy (Dodd) Reynolds.
She graduated Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1976. On June 27, 2009, she married Jerry Lloyd, who the two had known and grew up together in their youth. Vickie had worked for Lutheran Hospital and Renaissance Village. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses-Edgewood Hall.
Vickie is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Lloyd; parents, Larry and Dorothy Reynolds; daughter, Amanda (Steve) Rutterbush; step-son, Jeremy Carteaux; step-daughter, Mary (Dustin) Carteaux; sister, Verna (Chad) Wise; brother, Larry (Tonya) Reynolds, Jr.; and 12 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Reynolds.
Although Vickie deserved so much more, due to the social distancing requirements in place, a private service will be held for her immediate family.
Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. Please visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign her "Tributes" page in place of signing a guest book or to leave her family online condolences and view her funeral service after it has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 18 to May 19, 2020.